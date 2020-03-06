Spread love and beat terrorism

The damage done by the terrorists should serve as an eye-opener for India to tackle the menace effectively. It seems India is now one of the most dangerous countries to live in. It has not been able to draw up an effective national security policy and many of the suggestions made after each terror strike have not been implemented. We do have all instruments in place, but unfortunately we have no political maturity which is required to put these instruments to use. Indian criminal laws also need to be brought up to date and justice needs to deliver within a specific time frame. Intelligence agencies must be restructured and properly equipped, and police vigilance intensified to ensure efficient exchange of information as well as better monitoring of the terrorists’ movements. It is our duty to be together and fight against the curse then only we can emancipate humanity from the nexus of terror and crime. The whole world must be united to fight against this menace against humanity. Time has come that all public gathering places all over the world must have high security frisking and banning entry of firearms and ammunition with special attention to in-house staff. Global powers should come under one umbrella united to thwart the terrorist network and remove their presence once for all from the face of this planet. Let us Spread Love, Ignore Terrorism. Let our political leaders realise the seriousness of the peril and think of a permanent solution

Vinod C Dixit

Jodhpur