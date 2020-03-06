SC orders to restore KCR within 6 months

KARACHI: Supreme Court’s Karachi Registry on Friday said that the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) project should be restored within six months.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed was hearing a petition against illegal encroachments in Karachi.

The CJP was briefed by Attorney General, Advocate General Sindh, Chief Secretary Sindh and officials of Railway Department during a meeting in briefing room regarding the restoration of KCR.

The court ordered the restoration of the KCR within six months. It remarked that no further time would be given in this regard.

It also ordered the Sindh government to construct roads and remove illegal encroachments. It said; however, it is the responsibility of the federal government to make arrangements for KCR revival.

Advocate General of Sindh informed the court that 14 out of 24 gateways of KCR have become a problem and it was not possible to remove encroachments from 14 gateways.

The AG suggested on the behalf of Sindh government that if the KCR of 1995 is restored then many things including Green Line, Orange Line and other projects would be stopped so the court may consider the Sindh government’s suggestion and federal government’s plan.

The court observed that restoration of KCR under the CPEC project is a lollypop. It said the KCR must be restored within six months. “We have nothing to do with the CPEC. We want the KCR to be restored,” the court ordered.

The court ordered to restore KCR of 1995 and suggested constructing underpasses and flyovers for other projects. The court also sought a full plan and schedule for the restoration of KCR until 26 March. “Railway is with the federal department so all expenses would be provided by the federal government,” the bench ordered.