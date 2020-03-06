Reporting from the Valley

Where journalism has become a crime

By: Maemuna Sadaf

Journalism is a way to communicate the present situation of any area to the rest of the world. Journalism is a global profession. Journalism can be written, broadcast live, photo, or whatever the medium of communication. Photojournalists are mostly first-hand sources, the witness of conflicts and human rights violations. They especially face life-threatening problems, because their work too often is (literally) the most graphic evidence against wrondoers. Journalism especially photojournalism is considered a difficult profession because it is meant to expose the right as well as the worst in a society. Journalism is specifically difficult in war-stricken areas. But in Indian Occupied Kashmir, journalism is considered a crime.

Due to frequent Internet blocking by the Indian government, journalists in Indian Occupied Kashmir face difficulty in sending out their stories and fulfilling their duties. In the recent lockdown after the revoking of Article 370 of the Constitution, life in Indian Occupied Kashmir became stagnant and miserable. The blocking of the Internet has ceased communication. The Indian authorities had snapped the broadband internet connection of the Kashmir Press Club. This move meant 200 journalists, who are members of the Kashmir Press Club fraternity, could not file their reports. Hence, Internet blockage is the main hindrance in pursuing the profession of journalism in Indian-Occupied Kashmir.

Besides the difficulties they face because of the Internet blockage, journalists of the Valley face imprisonment, torture and even murder for performing their obvious duty. They are continuously harassed. The Indian authorities are seeking forced undertakings from news organizations giving assurances that they will defend the Indian defined narrative. India has also issued an advisory to international journalists who are working in India, reminding them that they would need prior permission to travel to “protected areas” including Indian-Occupied Kashmir. Journalists of Indian-Occupied Kashmir are bound to ensure the following of versions promoted by the Indian government. They are summoned and called to police stations often. The detention of Journalists in the Counter Insurgency Centre (Cargo) in Srinagar has become a routine matter.

Beside local journalists, Peerzada Ashiq, who works for The Hindu, was also summoned to Kothi Bagh Police station. He was interrogated for breaking news regarding Indian Occupied Kashmir. Aqib Javaid of Daily Kashmir Observer was interrogated for interviewing Aasiya Andrabi (Chairman of the Dukhtaran-e-Millat). Asif Sultan, Assistant Editor at the Kashmir Narrator, a newsmagazine, was arrested on charges of defaming India and for possession of incriminatory material on his laptop. None of these charges were substantiated. These assaults on journalists are an attempt to suppress freedom of expression in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

On the other hand, under the draconian Unlawful Activities Prevention Act 1967 (UAPA), journalists are captured, detained, tortured and molested by the Indian Army for portraying the true events to the world. Recently, pellets were fired on four photojournalists in the Shopian Area of the Valley. This assault left these journalists injured. The Asian Forum for Human Rights development (FORUM-Asia) expressed its concerns over the dismissal and detention of journalists.

Any journalist broadcasting the truth is accused of spying and supporting Pakistan. These journalists are detained, tortured and left without any proof of the allegations against them. In the recent curfew, journalism is the profession that suffered the most in Indian Occupied Kashmir. Only a few local and international journalists are daring enough to work in Indian Occupied Kashmir in today´s situation. Operating freely from the Valley has become a dream for he journalists of Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Concluding more, the Human Rights commissions condemned India for its genocide in Kashmir, including the suppression of people from any walk of life. Human Rights Watch urges India to ensure the security of journalists in Indian Occupied Kashmir. The United Nations should take positive actions and pressurize India to bring peace in the Valley and provide security to the journalists. India should allow International journalists and news agencies to work in Indian Occupied Kashmir, while providing sufficient security to them. The Indian Army should be prohibited from capturing or torturing any registered journalist regardless of any proven allegation. Human Rights violations should be controlled.