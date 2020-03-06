PTI has failed to deliver, says PML-N

–Abbasi-led delegation calls on former MQM leader Farooq Sattar, JI leaders to chalk out political strategy for country’s future

KARACHI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders on Friday said that people of the country were not satisfied with the performance of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, PML-N stalwart and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that the governance model presented by the PTI government failed badly and added the time for change has come.

Meanwhile, ex-interior minister Ahsan Iqbal said that the government was not taking any action against mafias involved in wheat and sugar hoarding. “Nation’s money is being looted by intensifying flour and sugar crises,” he claimed.

The presser conference was held after a meeting with former Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Dr Farooq Sattar.

On the occasion, Abbasi recalled that party leader Nawaz Sharif had asked Sattar to join the PML-N, and said the invitation stands till date. “We haven’t extended an invitation to Sattar today, but continue to hope he will join the PML-N one day,” said Abbasi.

Abbasi said Sattar has made a major contribution to the country’s politics and his addition to the PML-N will fortify the cause of democracy. “We will also learn how to do politics from him,” the former prime minister said in a lighter vein.

Following the meeting, Abbasi said a new political contract should be drafted in addition to snap polls in an attempt to solve the issues faced by the country.

Commenting on the meeting with MQM, Abbasi said it was not the first time such meetings were being held with other political parties. He said if there was a joint opposition front against the government then the current PTI government would be responsible for that.

“Pakistan will not make progress without Karachi which is its heart. PML-N started development projects in the metropolis during its tenure. We do not crave power; we only highlight issues of common people,” he added.

Farooq Sattar said PML-N’s previous tenure was better than the current term of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) if there was to be any comparison between the two.

“The incumbent government has badly failed the people. We do not want package and donation for Karachi,” he said in an allusion to a development package that the prime minister had promised the MQM in return for its support. “The importance of this city cannot be neglected and it should be given at least Rs 300 billion annually,” asserted Sattar.

DELEGATION MEETS JI LEADERS:

The PML-N delegation later arrived at the Idarah Noor e Haq, where they met with Jamat-e-Islami leaders. Hafiz Naeem, who welcomed the PML-N delegation, said that the party’s leaders had visited the institution to condole the death of former Karachi mayor Naimatullah Khan.

During the visit, Abbasi said the PML-N delegation came to meet the JI leaders and offer condolence upon the direction of their party president, Shehbaz Sharif.

The PML-N delegation, including Abbasi and Iqbal, is in Karachi to hold meetings with different political parties to chalk out a future strategy against the PTI government.

On Thursday, Abbasi called on the MQM-P leaders at their temporary headquarters in Bahadurabad to discuss the ongoing politico-economic situation in the country.

During the meeting, both sides had agreed on empowering the local government bodies to resolve civic issues in the urban centers.

Addressing a joint press conference with Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Abbasi had said they discussed the ongoing political situation in the country and highlighted threats to democracy and economy and how together they could solve these issues.

“I am glad to share with you that we have reached a consensus on [discussing] our thoughts. Pakistan’s problems can only be solved through democracy and this has always been our stance; we just don’t talk about elections, we [stakeholders] need to revive the system and think about new ways to solve the country’s issues, as the old system has not delivered,” he had told reporters.