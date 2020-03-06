PSL 5: Peshawar Zalmi defeat Quetta Gladiators by 30 runs

Quetta Gladiators captain Sarfaraz Ahmed won the toss and as expected chose to field first in a match reduced to 15 overs after a 90-minute delayed start due to a wet outfield. The big news before the start of play was that Daren Sammy officially stepped down as Peshawar Zalmi captain to take on a role as player-coach. Sammy was left out of the XI for the second match in a row, with Wahab Riaz formally taking over as captain following his stand-in role in Zalmi’s loss to Karachi Kings when it was communicated that Sammy was being rested.

Zalmi made two changes to their lineup. Imam-ul-Haq comes in at the top of the order in place of Tom Banton while Liam Dawson replaces Carlos Brathwaite for an extra spin option. Gladiators have also made multiple changes. Ahmed Shehzad enters the lineup at No. 3 in place of Ahsan Ali while a bowling reshuffle sees Anwar Ali and Fawad Ahmed left out in favor of Sohail Khan and Tymal Mills.

Peshawar Zalmi: Kamran Akmal (wk), Imam-ul-Haq, Haider Ali, Liam Livingstone, Shoaib Malik, Lewis Gregory, Liam Dawson, Wahab Riaz (capt.), Hasan Ali, Yasir Shah, Rahat Ali.

Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Shane Watson, Ahmed Shehzad, Sarfaraz Ahmed (capt./wk), Azam Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Ben Cutting, Sohail Khan, Tymal Mills, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain.