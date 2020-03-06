PM orders to name, shame and punish wheat, sugar hoarders

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday ordered strict accountability of all those responsible for the wheat and sugar crisis in the country.

Imran expressed the resolve to punish all those involved in creating an artificial shortage of wheat and sugar in the country, sending the government and people into a frenzy and resulting in major discomfort for everyone.

Khan said that there would be no respite for the guilty as the government had to bear great humiliation and criticism because of the action of a few.

The premier also stressed that the government’s policy is based upon transparency and no one would be allowed to sabotage this.