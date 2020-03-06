I would like to present the attention of those bodies who are selected for it. As we all know that plastic pollution is the main reason of many accumulation of illness affecting adversely in Pakistan. It is the duty of the authority to take grievous action as soon as possible if not, the pollution of plastic decompose wildlife in Karachi.

Karachi, the biggest city of Pakistan, is also the most polluted city. However, the gradual pollution of plastic will damage the shape of Karachi gruesome. As the cleanliness is half of faith by which a country will bring beauty and healthy life of wildlife; it should be every Pakistanis statement to break the overgrowing usage of plastic bags in our society but unfortunately it is not, rather they are creating worse conditions. Pakistanis are so customized with the idea of using plastic bags that no one is paying attention over the disadvantages of plastic highly and indirectly affecting human life; on the other hand, seaside, it is that place which is fame for picnic points in Karachi.Nowadays, it appears a passion to stroll and do picnics in beaches;consequently, plastic pollution causes the disturbance of marine life. Similarly, the scientists predicted that there will be more plastic in the sea as compare to species in 2050 if this process carries on.

it is a request to all the citizens of Karachi to take care of plastic pollution for the sake of marine and wildlife and lead a fresh environment.

Ahsan Nazir

Turbat