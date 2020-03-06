Pakistan’s first coronavirus patient recovers completely

–Sindh CM congratulates patient’s family, terms his recovery as great victory

KARACHI: Pakistan’s first coronavirus patient, a young student from Karachi, who had contracted COVID-19 as a result of the infection, has recovered completely after being treated in a hospital in Karachi for 10 days.

The patient is believed to have contracted the virus during his visit to the Iranian holy city of Qum, where he had travelled to as part of a group of 28 pilgrims. He had tested positive for coronavirus on February 26 and was shifted to the isolation ward of a private hospital in Karachi. His family members were also placed in quarantine but were discharged after their tests came out negative.

According to officials of the Sindh government, during the 10 days of treatment, the patient had been tested three times with the last one coming out negative on Friday morning.

As soon as Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah was informed of this development, he congratulated the family of the patient and termed his recovery as a great victory.

While the country’s first coronavirus patient recovered fully, the other two in Sindh are also showing progress.

On Thursday, the provincial health department had reported the country’s sixth case of the novel coronavirus in Karachi. The patient was identified as a 69-year-old male residing in the city’s District East.

Taking notice of the case, CM Murad had directed officials to trace and test all those who have been in contact with the patient.

“The patient had returned from Iran on February 25. The health department was already monitoring the situation, so when he started showing symptoms, officials took his samples and sent them for testing. The patient is currently in isolation at a hospital, while his family members have been quarantined for the time being,” a health official had said, adding that there were now three confirmed cases of coronavirus in Sindh.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza had confirmed Pakistan’s first two cases of coronavirus on February 26, from Karachi and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

Three days later, the PM’s aide had confirmed two more cases of the virus, once again from Karachi and GB.

On March 3, Pakistan’s fifth case had emerged in a woman from GB.

Meanwhile, chairing a meeting of the Coronavirus Emergency Core Group in Islamabad on Thursday, Dr Zafar Mirza had said that the government has screened more than 760,000 people, who were entering the country, for the novel coronavirus.

He had reassured that every possible step was being taken to cope with the outbreak.

“The federal and provincial governments, as well as other institutions, are fully ready to meet the challenge and protect the people from the virus,” he had said.

In addition, separate rooms were being allocated at hospitals to combat COVID-19, he had added.

More than 95,000 people have been infected and over 3,200 have died worldwide from the virus, which has now reached some 80 countries and territories.

Almost 300 million students worldwide faced weeks at home, with Italy the latest country to shut schools over the deadly new coronavirus, as the IMF urged an all-out, global offensive against the epidemic.