McDonald’s introduces special Aurat March Burger

Keeping in mind the business community’s long tradition of being involved in social causes, McDonald’s has introduced a special Aurat March Burger to display its dedication to women’s rights.

“Try our new doubly-patty smash chicken burger to munch on while thinking of women’s rights and how you can change them,” read a new ad campaign. “And with just Rs. 150 extra, you can make that one wholesome meal, with fries and coke.”

“Smash Patriarchy with our smash burger and feel it, girl,” read the ad. “Don’t let anyone tell you this meal is 1250 calories and that you really should be eating healthier. You’re beautiful.”

“You’re nothing but a Doormat Pick-Me if you don’t buy our burger,” read the ad.

“Buy it.”

Meanwhile Al-Najam Fried Chicken has also launched a Qamar Burger to appeal to its own patrons.