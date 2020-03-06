Karachi gas leak sends 100 to hospital; three in critical condition

KARACHI: At least 100 people were hospitalised after a gas leak at Engro Polymer & Chemicals Plant in Port Qasim area of the city on Friday.

According to details, at least 19 people were hospitalised at the Pakistan Steel Mills Hospital and 36 were taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

The hospital’s executive director, Dr Seemi Jamali, confirmed the cases and said they are all stable. Three of the victims were said to be in critical condition.

According to an official statement from Engro, the incident was caused due to the “release of chlorine gas through the vents”.

The statement said: “The matter was quickly contained and the affectees were immediately taken for necessary first aid to nearby medical facilities. Patients were being released once cleared after necessary inspection and necessary first aid. No fainting spells, injuries or fatalities have been reported thus far.”

The press release said that due to the incident, specific areas of the plant have been “taken offline” as a precautionary measure, adding that further investigations to ascertain the exact cause of the incident are underway.

The statement also clarified that the incident did not occur due to a boiler explosion, adding that all employees exposed to the gas were being screened.

However, Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Centre (JPMC) Executive Director Dr Seemin Jamali said that 80 patients had been brought to the facility, at least one of whom was in critical condition. She later clarified that 70 people had been brought to the facility.

“Around 55 patients were discharged after being provided first aid. Around 15 patients are still at the facility,” she said, adding that all those affected by the incident were facing breathing difficulties. “Some had also complained of a burning sensation in their eyes,” she said.

Taking notice of the incident, the Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (Sepa) stated that all operations at the factory have been suspended until further notice, while a team headed by the director-general was present at the site of the incident.

Last month, at least a dozen people were killed and over 400 people were hospitalised after inhaling toxic gas that was being linked to a soybean ship docked at Port Qasim. Kemari residents had complained of experiencing breathing difficulties, “burning sensation in the nose”, watery eyes and itching in the throat.