Indian violence in Kashmir

The ongoing spate of gruesome violence by the racist Indian government in Indian-occupied Kashmir has torn us apart. Our hearts ache at seeing the bloodshed and the killing of innocent people in a place regarded as heaven on earth. India has never spared any effort to hegemonize Kashmiris with spine-chilling atrocities and in Modi’s regime the magnitude of oppression has reached its peak. Earlier the use of widely-banned cluster ammunition on Kashmir civilians caused widespread outrage followed by the revocation of Article 35-A and Article 370, a sheer violation of Geneva convention and the international law. Consequently, Kashmir will lose its autonomy and will be merged with India as a union territory. This will bring more chaos in Kashmir which is already struggling for peace.

Indian nation strongly supports these measures and feel that this is a so-called solution to prolonged Kashmir issue. Are they really so naive to think that Kashmiris will ever forgive and forget and peacefully coexist with the Hindus? Today, even the world has acknowledged the true essence of two nation theory. Thus, these actions will merely aggravate the issue and will induce rebellion. Categorically, the complete capture of Kashmir has been an ulterior aim of Modi all along. This is bound to result in a catastrophe. It is about time India is held accountable for all the atrocities and violations of human rights. UN and OIC must play their part to mitigate the warmongering situation in Kashmir.

Sona Bakhtawar Bijarani

Shikarpur