IHC bins plea seeking restrictions on Aurat March

–Justice Minallah says how can slogans be interpreted differently when activists have made themselves clear in media

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday binned a petition seeking restrictions on Aurat March– slated to be held on March 8 to mark the International Women’s Day — and termed it non-maintainable.

The court had questioned the petitioners’ interpretation of slogans they had objected to while reserving the verdict earlier in the day.

During the proceedings, the petitioners’ lawyers told the court that they sought restrictions on the Aurat March and shared three slogans that women would chant at such an event.

During the hearing, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah said various Islamic laws were being violated in Pakistan and that the court hoped these petitioners would also approach it for the enforcement of all these laws.

“The women’s slogans are that they be given the rights that Islam grants them. Can we interpret their slogans by ourselves?” the judge questioned. “It is important that you see the Aurat March in a positive light. On your own, how can you interpret these slogans?”

He said the petition was akin to seeking prior relief from the court and assured that legal action would be taken if anything against the law happened on March 8.

He said yesterday in a press conference, Aurat March organisers said they were asking for the rights granted to them in Islam.

“When they made themselves clear in their press conference then how can we have different interpretations?” Justice Minallah asked, adding that the press conference had been broadcasted all across the media.

“Who ended the practice of burying girls alive?” the IHC chief justice inquired, in response to which the petitioners’ lawyer said Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) had done so.

“In our society, the birth of a girl is still not considered good,” he added.

The judge also questioned the petitioners’ counsel on how many women in the country were given the right to an inheritance, alluding to the difficulties they face despite clear Islamic laws in place.

During today’s proceedings, the petitioners’ lawyers told the court that they completely supported women’s rights, adding that they were not opposed to the march or to the rights of women.

Earlier this week, the Lahore High Court also wrapped up a petition against the holding of Aurat March, reiterating its earlier remarks that the gathering could not be stopped under the constitution and directing the Lahore district authorities to speed up their decision on an application seeking permission to hold the march.