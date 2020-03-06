History will judge my position of wanting to negotiate with Coronavirus kindly: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that his decision to engage the COVID-19 virus in a meaningful dialogue might be controversial at the present but will eventually turn out to be correct.

“History will judge me well,” he said, speaking to reporters, while wearing a facemask himself. “They call me Corona Khan now, but eventually, we all know what’s going to happen.”

Earlier, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, in an official press release, said that he would let the virus open an office in Pakistan. “It’s a shadowy network, we understand. And also the fact that we don’t know who is in charge. But whoever is, indeed, calling the shots, should step – or infect – forward and let us know what else do they want. Like, maybe a couple of LED screens? Food Panda credits for the office? Free fresh bodies? What?”

The Prime Minister’s words are already proving to be right as the Trump administration in US is considering shutting down all anti-COVID-19 initiatives, citing it as a waste for tax payers’ dollars and that the Republican party would never stand for such reckless expenditures.

“Back when America was great, we used to gets infected and soldier on. What a pansies these new kids are,” tweeted President Trump, shortly before dying from the virus.