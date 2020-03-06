Govt will ‘support’ Aurat March if it doesn’t trample ‘honour’

Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday said the government would extend complete support to the upcoming Aurat March on a condition that it “does not trample on Pakistan’s honour”.

Addressing an event in Islamabad, the PM’s aide said that women empowerment was the government’s “most important mission”.

“We regret that those people who are introducing slogans in the media in order to empower women do not realise that the victims of that mindset are [the women of society].”

She questioned the certain slogans propagated by the activists and said: “By coming out on roads and raising slogans that are not ‘permitted’ by values observed by our society, religion or family, what kind of power do [the marchers] want?”

“We will have to see who are these people who possess this mindset [and] are busy in misleading the entire nation, especially women,” she said, without going into the details of the “mindset”.

She pointed out that the constitution provided protection and rights to women and that it was the aim of the government to make women independent.

The ‘Aurat March’, as it has come to be known since its first iteration in 2018, was organised by Hum Aurtain — a feminist collective. It has a manifesto demanding basic rights for women in each field of life.