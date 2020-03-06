Delhi is on fire

The violence blew across the North – East of India’s capital for five six days as Mosques were set alight , Muslims were burned alive in their homes or dragged out in the streets and lynched. Muslims businesses and property were also set alight. In streets where Hindus and Muslims had lived peacefully side by side , bodies lay bloodied alongside discarded and burned-out. Cars , bikes , shattered glass.

The Police have been accused of enabling , encouraging or even joining in with Hindu mobs.

Hindu men were one of the most shocking images of the brutal religious riots that deteriorates Delhi, where Hindus were pitted against Muslims, thousands were injured and 43 people killed.

There has been brutality on both sides , but it was the Muslims community of Delhi who were overwhelmingly targeted by Hindus.

Harum Shujauddin Siddiqui,

Karachi.