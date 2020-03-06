Chinese student accuses Pakistani professor of sexual harassment

A three-member committee has been formed in Malakand University to investigate the allegations of sexual harassment brought by a Chinese student against her professor, according to a media report.

The report said a Chinese student, who has been pursuing her MPhil in the university, has levelled serious allegations of sexual harassment against a senior professor in the Department of English. The university has formed a three-member committee to probe the matter, the report said.

The committee, according to the report, has held four meetings so far and it will submit its report soon.

The university’s spokesman, Fida Khan, declined to comment till submission of the committee’s report.

He only said that an “unofficial email has been made to an unofficial address” in which allegations of sexual harassment have been made against a professor of the university.