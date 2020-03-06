Approaching a government ally

A discreet exercise by the PML-N

While their goal might have been the same, the PML-N approached the MQM in a more prudent way than had PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. The later had issued statements through the media calling upon the MQM to help topple the PTI government in return for ministries in Sindh. He had understandably drawn a blank. The PML-N’s approach was more politic and its less ambitious proposals more attractive. The party formed a high-level delegation comprising its top guns, who were led by former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to visit the MQM central office in Karachi. During the talks Mr Abbasi dwelt on common points, thanking the MQM for supporting the demand for the production of incarcerated PML-N parliamentarians. He said the delegation was not visiting the MQM as a government ally but as an old acquaintance who had also once been an ally. Despite the PML-N having undergone the worst suffering during the last year and a half , Mr Abbasi made it known that his party wanted the PTI to complete its tenure so that its failures are known to all and sundry while it would not be a part of any deal to overthrow the government. The PML-N thus succeeded in extracting a commitment from the MQM to conduct joint meetings more frequently to strengthen democracy.

There is a trend in the opposition parties to use the ample time available to them in exposing the government, conducting long marches, train marches, shutter-down strikes and sit-ins with the aim of overthrowing the government. They have thus little time to do their homework. Once in power they are found to be clueless about how to meet economic and social challenges. Since the announcement of the Charter of Democracy, the opposition has hardly ever tried to sit together to formulate a joint strategy to cope with serious issues facing the national economy or to hammer together an equitable accountability framework, or ponder over poverty reduction measures and introducing transparency in government working.

With the PTI unwilling to change is self-righteous posture, there is a need on the part of the opposition parties and even government allies to work together to settle these issues. The discourse can reduce enmities and bring participants together.