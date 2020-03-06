Amanullah, 70, passes away in Lahore

ISLAMABAD: Comedian Amanullah Khan passed away in Lahore after a terminal illness, his family said on Friday.

According to the veteran comedian’s family, he was suffering from lung and kidney disease for a while and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city.

Born in 1950, Amanullah is regarded as one of the best television standup comedians. He has a world record of 860-day night theatre plays and also received Pride of Performance Award.

He had appeared on several late-night shows on different TV channels. Before his death, he was working with a private channel’s program Khabarzar.

Amanullah was born in Gujranwala in 1950. He came to Lahore at an early age where he used to sell toffees in buses and at Data Darbar to make ends meet. Fond of singing, his earliest performances were at the Data Darbar. His first stage performance was “One Man Comedy Show” at a local theatre in Lahore in which he performed mimicry of famous celebrities.

His first television play “Sixer” with producer Iqbal Effendi was a huge hit. Some of his famous stage plays include “Basheera in Trouble” and “Landa Bazaar”. Amanullah performed over 2000 stage plays in a career spanning some 40 years and worked with all the big producers of the time.