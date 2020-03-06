Ali Zafar starts working on song and video he’ll release in four days next year

LAHORE – Actor, singer and musician who came up with his latest track ‘Mela Loot Liya’ as an official song for the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) as a means of self-healing, has displayed expert foresightedness by recognising the time that he is likely to need similar therapy for deprivation of much needed attention, The Dependent has reliably learnt.

After producing his latest song within a span of six days to coincide with the fifth season of the PSL, the hardworking Ali Zafar has already started working on the composition and video for the track that he will release in four days this time next year.

Sources within Ali Zafar’s entourage have confirmed that next year’s PSL song would follow the same pattern that was followed this year.

“The project involves cashing in on the misplaced support of the masses who, conveniently for us, somehow see a victim in Ali Zafar. We’ll get renowned bloggers on board to further soften the image, get TV anchors to invite Ali Zafar on the show and urge him to make another PSL song, while the official song for the next PSL would already be in the process of being vocally disliked – as most things are on social media,” said a member of the entourage.

“The video for that song too would require audience participation, almost all of which will be prerecorded. And with the composition already ready, the song would appear out of nowhere only within four days,” the entourage member added.

Sources further revealed that Ali Zafar is actually giving himself more time to produce next year’s song given that he isn’t quite as happy with the response to this year’s track.

“Of course, the involuntary support came, but the overall response wasn’t as overwhelming. That and of course Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar took a lot of our share of attention away,” said another close aide of Ali Zafar.