Women molestation in educational institutions

Molesters get selected as teachers

It is an oft-repeated saying that the parents cause their children to descend down on earth and the teachers refurbish them with knowledge and spirit to ascend the heights of glory. It is agonizing and painful to note that some wolves have managed to sneak into the sacred profession to adulterate the sanctity of the highly esteemed profession. Educationists are recruited to the profession through public service commission but it is strange to know how such “Rasputins” manage their entry and deceive the highly educated and experienced members of the various commissions. Figures of women molestation cases-in colleges and universities- are ever rising and reaching an alarming state day by day. Morbid minds manage themselves assimilated-by fair or foul means– in universities, especially those of government sector. Such morbid minds are too mordacious to the whole society even causing the mordant decay and alarming risk to life of the victim.

Several voices have been heard in universities and colleges that male teachers molest their girl students. In Karachi, Faisalabad, even Islamabad, several cases have created a ruckus, causing widespread panic amongst parents. Our country finds its origin on Islamic ideology, and our society hinging on Islamic principles has no forbearance for those causing molestation to young girls. Stormy ripples cause an earthquake-like upheaval in the structure of society. People in general, and parents in particular, get frightened and think in terms of changing the institution but where would the girls go? Is there any institution too secure as compared to other institutions? The answer is exclusively in the negative. Then what would be the other option for parents to make their young daughters secure from molestation? College and university female students ‘almost’ have sufficient maturity but feel helpless before their male teachers and feel shy of intimating parents.

The incumbent government and parliamentarians are required to join their heads together to enact a law to secure the victims of criminal assaults and her parents from the malice of molesters. For this purpose a commission comprising retired honest judges of the Supreme Court and reputed bureaucrats be constituted to punish the criminals and make the victims safe from police malpractices. The police officers found guilty of such malpractices may be immediately dismissed from service and punished severely

To muster courage to lodge a complaint before the higher authorities of the college or university is a matter of utter shame. Most of the parents of affected girls feel too hesitant to lodge a complaint because the higher authorities and inquiry committees don’t seem to be so active to take action against the offender– there is a large mordant segment in society which takes such crimes as a routine matter and criminal sexual assaults on women or children don’t touch their minds to realise it is a heinous crime. An individual in a Muslim society cannot bear such criminal assault as routine matter– one is too sensitive about making our offspring safe from sexual assaults. But when our young girls face molestation from a teacher, we become stunned, shivering in anger, and find no way to move forward.

Weaker sections of society find no social backing to thwart and resist such criminal assaults and feel themselves alone; some think if they report the matter to police, they will have to face mordant questions from police officials. Sometimes police officials, having obtained gratification from the molester, turn turtle the whole situation to the utter disfavour of the victim girl and her parents. Being a social worker and hailing from a political background, I often had to monitor such cases and found the police officials making sarcastic remarks to the victim and posing blunt questions to the victim and the parents, which we can’t bear in any case. The same practice is repeated during the trial of the case. the opponent counsel puts crude, grilling questions to the victim, leaving her buried in shame.

It is a rampant practice in police that the investigation officer, having heavy gratification from the offender, had a bent to safeguard his heinous crime. Legal lacunae are inserted in the case and the culprit of criminal assault escapes punishment. It is the oft-repeated heinous and shameful practice of police black sheep that they portray a scenario to create a blemished impression that the victim is harassing the offender to extort money from him, while it is an established fact that after lodging such complaint the plaintiff has no recourse to withdraw the complaint as the case is non-compoundable, so there is zero chance of blackmailing. The charge of blackmailing is concocted to give criminal shelter to the accused.

A second rampant and condemnable practice is the concocted counter-case against the victim or her family members to force her to retreat and get frightened of being implicated in false cases leading to incarceration in jail. Some influential criminals cause assassination attempts on victims or her relations to make them frightened to migrate to some other place. All the aforementioned illegal practices are resorted to under the criminal patronage of police black sheep in lieu of heavy gratification. In government and private offices, the molestation of female subordinates has also resounded. Female subordinates are harassed to have nefarious ends and the above mentioned scenario is created and repeated by the sme means, and through the same officials, as discussed above.

