Weak Civic Infrastructure

Recent rains in Karachi have left a question mark on the performance of our civic agencies. They have evidently failed to cope up with the disaster which resulted in loss of precious lives. Most of the deaths reported during rains were due to electrocution which occurred because people did not take safety measures while using electrical appliances inside their homes during the rainy season. A lack of resources and the incapability of city government caused water drainage issues, making the power network vulnerable in many areas.

Electrocution of three young boys in Defence as seen in the heart-breaking video on social media was the result of energized TV/Internet cables and immense water logging. Taking a lesson from the recent rain-related incidents, instead of blaming each other, now it’s time to take serious and concrete measures. All concerned authorities should revisit their infrastructure to find out and fix prevailing flaws. Officials from all concerned authorities must develop a combined strategy to tackle emergency situations like this.

Gulshan Naz

Karachi