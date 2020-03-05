The Congo virus, which is the cause of thousands of deaths, is now rearing its ugly head in Pakistan. Recently a patient suffering from the virus passed away at the Fatima Jinnah Hospital of Quetta. Four more people were diagnosed with the same disease at the same hospital.

Dr. Sadiq said that all patients are residents of Quetta. Two patients have been admitted at the hospital whose test reports will be available on Monday. Whether they both are the victims of the Congo virus or not is as yet unknown.

According to the administration, the number of people diagnosed with the virus in the province has risen to 19. Four people have died because of the disease.

The government of Balochistan must do something for the eradication of the Congo virus and protect the people from it immediately.

Ikhlaq Ahmed

Balochistan