SHC adjourns Vawda dual nationality case after ECP takes up issue

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) was informed on Thursday that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will hear the dual nationality case of Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda on Mar 10.

An ECP official appeared before the SHC bench during the hearing of a petition against dual citizenship of Vawda who informed the bench that the ECP will hear the case on Mar 10.

The court said that it will take up the matter after the ECP hearings and, subsequently, adjourned proceedings for an unspecified period.

Previously, the SHC was hearing a petition seeking disqualification of Vawda over allegedly concealing his dual nationality at the time of filing of nomination papers before the general elections in 2018.

A petition was also filed in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking Vawda’s disqualification on similar grounds.

The ECP had asked Faisal Vawda in a recent hearing to clarify allegations against him and submit a reply by Mar 10.