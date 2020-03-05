Qalandars lose to United by 71 runs

LAHORE: Islamabad United defeated Lahore Qalandars by 71 runs in the 17th T20 match in the fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday night.

Chasing a huge target of 199 runs, the Qalandars were all out for 127 in 18.5 overs.

Only four batsmen could get into the double figures – Usman Shinwari (30), Ben Dunk (25), Salman Butt (21) and Mohammad Hafeez (10).

For the United, left-arm pacer Rumman Raees and left-arm spinner Zafar Gohar claimed three wickets each for 29 and 31, respectively, while captain Shadab Khan took two wickets.

Earlier, Islamabad United plundered a big score of 197 for the loss of only three wickets after being put into bat.

Luke Ronchi and Colin Munro provided a fine start with an opening wicket stand of 103 runs.

Colin Munro top scored with an unbeaten 87. He struck eight fours and three sixes during his 59-ball innings.

Other major contributor was Luke Ronchi who made 48 off 31 balls with six fours and a six.

This was third victory for the United from six matches whereas the Qalandars suffered from defeat for the fourth time in five matches.