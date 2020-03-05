PPP has always advocated for women’s rights: Bilawal

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has said that his party has always advocated for women’s rights and gave them their rights in the country.

Addressing a women convention, organized by the PPP Lahore Women Wing at Aiwan-e-Iqbal on Thursday, he said that all rights being enjoyed by women in the country today had been given by the PPP during its tenures in power.

He said that whenever struggle for women rights would come under discussion, the name of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto would appear on top of the list. “Every son wants to serve his mother and I will take care of all of you,” he added.

Bilawal said that it was the PPP which brought amendments to the constitution and a law for rights of women and no one could deny women their rights now, guaranteed by the 1973 Constitution and Islam. He said that the PPP always believed in equality of all genders in the country.

“The rights of equality for a 50 per cent part of the population in politics, economy, society and other sectors should be given,” he added.

He said that it was the PPP which introduced the first woman prime minister among the entire Muslim Ummah with the help of the nation.

“It is PPP which introduced the first woman judge in the country as well as the first women police station,” he added.

He said that the PPP had given agricultural lands to the poor women and it all happened due to the efforts of the PPP women wing.

The chairman said that the PPP brought a revolutionary project of Lady Health Workers in the country through which women got employment besides contributing to the health of womenfolk.

“Another revolutionary project is Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), which has been introduced by the PPP to uplift the lives of the poor women,” he added. Bilawal said that the BISP was an exemplary programme which was well appreciated by the rest of the world as well and several countries copied the programme.

“The BISP brought an economic revolution in the country,” he added.

He said that the PPP had introduced a special project for women in Sindh which would have been expanded to entire country had the PPP been in power again.

“Under the programme, the PPP organised women workers working in the agriculture fields and the equal rights are being given to women with men workers,” he added.

Bilawal said that maternity and paternity leaves were also another facility provided by the PPP.

He said that struggle of Benazir Bhutto and Nusrat Bhutto for democracy and women was remarkable as they also worked against dictators.

The PPP chairman also supported “Aurat March”, which was being organised by women on the Women’s Day on March 8, and declared that the PPP would stand with the participants in the march for the rights of women.

He also urged the government to provide protection to the participants in the women march.