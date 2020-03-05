PIA extends flight suspension to China till Mar 31

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Thursday announced it was extending the flight suspension to China till March 31.

Last month, the national flag carrier had announced the suspension of flights till March 15, however, the date was extended as the virus spread to more countries.

According to a PIA spokesperson, the decision to extend or end the flight suspension will be taken at the end of current month.

On February 27, Pakistan also suspended Iran flight operations after two cases of the pandemic were confirmed in the country from travellers who had been to Iran recently.

Pakistan on Thursday confirmed its sixth case of coronavirus amid strict safety measures to contain the spread in the country. Three cases of novel coronavirus have been reported from Karachi, two from federal areas and one from Islamabad.

All of the patients had travelled to Iran where at least 92 people have died from the virus including senior government functionaries with over 2,922, confirmed cases.