Over Loadshedding of Electricity

I want to direct the attention of the concerned authorities to the problem of over loadshedding in our city, Karachi. I am a student, as well as a responsible citizen of Karachi. I pay all my taxes and bills before the due date.

Then why are we facing these problems? Is it my mistake that I pay all my utility bills on time?

If K-electric has a problem that some of us paid bills and others did not, I have a suggestion. They should start a prepaid billing system. It means that people have to pay first for the use of electricity. If they don’t pay, they won’t get electricity. This will also prevent the wastage of electricity.

Munib-ul-Hassan

Karachi