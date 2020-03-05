AN OPEN LETTER TO MODI

How Modi might do penance, and why he should

DEAR FRIEND,

That I address you as a friend is no formality. I own no foes. My business in life has been for the past many years to enlist the friendship of the whole of humanity by befriending mankind, irrespective of race, colour and creed.

I hope you will have the time and desire to know how a good portion of humanity who have been living under the influence of that doctrine of universal friendship, view your action. We have no doubt about your bravery or devotion to your fatherland, nor do we believe that you are the monster described by your opponents. But your own writings and pronouncements and those of your friends and admirers leave no room for doubt that many of your acts are monstrous and unbecoming of human dignity, especially in the estimate of men like me (MKG) who believe in universal friendliness. Such are your humiliation (of Assam) the rape (of Occupied Kashmir) and the swallowing (of innocent blood). I am aware that your view of life regards such spoliations as virtuous acts. But we have been taught from childhood to regard them as acts degrading humanity. Hence we cannot possibly wish success to your arms.

But ours is a unique position. We resist British imperialism no less than Nazism. If there is a difference, it is in degree. Our resistance to it does not mean harm to the British people. We seek to convert them, not to defeat them on the battlefield. Ours is an unarmed revolt against British rule. But whether we convert them or not, we are determined to make their rule impossible by non-violent non-co-operation. It is a method in its nature indefensible. It is based on the knowledge that no spoliator can compass his end without a certain degree of co-operation, willing or compulsory, of the victim. Our rulers may have our land and bodies but not our souls…..

It is a wonderment that the same Gujarat should produce a man who stood for universal brotherhood, the Mahatma, and also unleash upon humanity, the evil man Narendra Modi is. What a paradox! India is Gandhi. India can never be Modi.

In non-violent technique, as I have said, there is no such thing as a defeat. It is all ‘do or die’ without killing or hurting. It can be used practically without money and obviously without the aid of science or destruction which you have brought to such perfection. It is a marvel to me that you do not see that it is nobody’s monopoly. You are leaving no legacy to your people of which they would feel proud. They cannot take pride in a recital of cruel deed, however, skilfully planned. I, therefore, appeal to you in the name of humanity to stop the (genocide)……

During this season when the hearts of the peoples (South Asia Nations) yearn of peace, ……. Is it too much to ask you to make an effort for peace during a time which may mean nothing to you personally but which must mean much to the millions of our (People) whose dumb cry for peace I hear, for my ears are attended to hearing the dumb millions?

I am,

Your sincere friend, “

Narendra Modi, that is not a text crafted by me; these are contents of a letter, written in 1940 to the diametrically opposite leader(?) Adolf Hitler by your own Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi– The Mahtama, as you prefer to address him. I have merely altered the locations, time and made it relevant to what you are ruthlessly pursuing (the words in brackets are mine). Please read the letter again, isn’t it a battle between the highest regard for humanity against the unthinkable, diabolical and satanic evil. Gandhi was 71years old when he wrote this; you are 69years old, but have learnt nothing from the pages of your own history. You represent an evil mindset. Gandhi wasn’t listened to by Hitler, who went on to invade countries, ripped them, caused the Holocaust and where did he end??? He committed suicide in a bunker, in the ruins of Berlin. Do you have a bunker in New Delhi? If not, how about constructing one, it will serve you well, sooner than your evil mind can anticipate.

Narendra, (I am rarely impolite , but I can’t tell you what pleasure it is to address in the manner done here, for you don’t represent humanity, civility or basic decency of a living Soul). Learn from the goodness that resides in Hinduism and which is present in most Indians. The India of Nehru, Gandhi, Abdul Kalam Azad, Rafi Kidwai, Dr. Rajendra Prasad and so many othrs, was a great country. You are taking it towards anarchy, unrest and inhumanness. In the media, yours and global, you normally have the truest appellation prefixed to your name, “the butcher of Gujrat”– you have containers of blood on your hands–- you can shake hands and embrace, any that wishes to embrace evil, but your hands and mind shall remain dirty and evil.

How long will you terrorize the innocent men, women and children of the Valley of Kashmir? Narendra, you shall taste the invocations and supplication of the orphans, the widows, the dispossessed, the underprivileged– it is but natural that you would be struck with the thunderbolts of their woes.

This is not a threat, but a reminder for you to learn from history– by the way do you read anything other than The Devil’s Dictionary? Joseph Stalin was incensed and angry at the belligerence of Tito of Yugoslavia, who refused his dictation. Stalin sent several assassins who failed in the task. Marshal Tito kept ignoring this, but finally wrote this letter: ”Stop sending people to kill me! We have already captured five of them, one of them with a bomb and another with a rifle. …… if you don’t stop sending killers, I will send a very fast-working one to Moscow and I certainly wont have to send another.” Returning to my usual civility, Mr. Prime Minister Modi, just imagine how many such written and unwritten letters, are waiting to be put into your mailbox, with the hope you would stop the genocide of Muslims in Kashmir and India. You don’t represent an average Indian. I have many Indian friends, they were and are lovely human beings- it is mind boggling which species of humans stuff the ballot boxes in your favour – or is it some excellent engineering of results?!

Kashmir has been sunk in sorrow for almost 75 years. Their aspirations are submerged in a sea of tears and blood. Humanity at large, except the OIC, wonders why Nature has expunged reason from New Delhi. War is always a spectacle of indescribable horror. When will the large majority of sensible Indians rid themselves of this menace, this protégé of Nathuram Godse ’s (the fanatical Hindu who shot Gandhi). Hinduism is a religion of peace and tolerance. What a pleasurable sight it was to see the Hindus of Delhi Create a cordon off around their Muslim brothers, allowing them to offer their Friday prayers, last week, without fear and in peace! The aberrations must be flushed out by the good Indians, the sooner, the better.

By the speed with which you shoot every rising head, India would need more cemeteries than homes. War is an enemy to humanity and more so to two nuclear states. That’s not an option. My Prime Minister Imran Khan, who otherwise is mercurial, has shown great statesmanship in continuously reminding you about your duty towards the wellbeing of Kashmir and all Muslims and other minorities living in India. He has shown more maturity than you can ever think of; it is time you showed some statesmanship like wisdom. Imran Khan opens the Kartarpur corridor, while you raze to the ground mosques and churches. Abandon being a paternal pimp to the likes of Amit Shah. Such low flatterers will ruin you. When you realize that it would be late. Mr Modi, act now, lift the curfew in Kashmir, give Kashmiris the right of self- determination and be good to all the Hindus, Muslims, Buddhists, Jains, Christians, Jews– they all love India, but not you.

Mr. Modi, for the atonement of the grave sins you have committed against your country and people, it may do you good to park yourself in the city of Varanasi; sit on the banks of the Ganges and dip your bloodied fingers into the flowing river, it will turn red , but keep the fingers immersed till the waters run clear – you may have to sit there till eternity.

From

A Pakistani friend(just like The Mahatma)