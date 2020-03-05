Had no idea wild hyena I had on my live show would try to eat co-panellist: anchor

Neo News anchor Ayesha Ehstesham took to twitter yesterday in the aftermath of an unfortunate incident that took place on her talk show on Neo Television, when a guest, a wild hyena, mauled to death a fellow panellist on live television.

“What happened yesterday in my show was an extremely sorry state of affairs,” she said in a tweet last night. “I could not imagine things will turn out to be so rough and abusive. I was completely taken aback which might have affected my ability to condemn my honoured feral guest’s antics.”

“There was quite a lot of screaming, shouting from one side, because it was being mauled, whereas the other side, as I mentioned earlier, was doing the mauling,” she said.

“There was very little room for me to reverse things back to normal and, later, neither could the surgeons at PIMS Hospital, Islamabad,” she said.