LHC seeks report on surgical masks’ prices, availability

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday sought a report from the government about prices of surgical masks and their availability.

The court also sought a report from the Punjab chief secretary regarding steps taken to aware the masses about corona virus.

LHC Chief Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh passed the orders while hearing an application filed by Judicial Activism Panel, a public interest litigation firm, in a pending petition, seeking treatment facilities for elderly.

At start of the proceedings, an additional advocate general Punjab submitted that the federal government had the authority to fix prices of the surgical masks. He submitted that the provincial government had written a letter to the federal government for fixing prices of masks in compliance with the court orders.

At this, the chief justice observed that, although no corona patient had been reported in Punjab, still there was a dire need to raise awareness among the masses about the disease and ensure preventive measures.

The court observed that an awareness campaign should be launched about coronavirus through the media.

In response to a court query, a federal law officer stated that the federal government would determine prices of masks on receiving the summary moved by the Punjab government.

Subsequently, the court, adjourning further hearing, sought a report from the government.

The petitioner had requested the court for directions to ensure availability of surgical masks on reasonable prices in wake of corona virus besides action against hoarders.