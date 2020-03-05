LHC grants interim bail to Rana Sanaullah in assets beyond means reference

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday granted ad-interim bail to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab President Rana Sanaullah Khan in the assets beyond means case.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has accused the former Punjab law minister of acquiring assets through corrupt practices. In his response, Sanaullah, through his petition, had questioned: “How the same matter of acquiring assets could be investigated by two departments?”

During the proceedings on Thursday, defense counsel implored that the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) accuses the PML-N leader and his family members of acquiring assets through narcotics trade. Despite the timely submission of challan, the proceedings are pending before the special court constituted under the Control of Narcotics Substance Act, 1997.

Interestingly enough, another inquiry has recently been initiated by NAB on the same assets under the allegation of having been acquired through corruption or corrupt practices which is tantamount to the mockery of law, the petition added.

The counsel further lamented that a vilification campaign was launched to propagate the accusations and was false propaganda against the accused.

The formal orders of freezing all the assets of the petitioner, his family members and other relatives were passed by the investigating officer during the investigation and thereafter the said orders have been submitted before the learned trial court for confirmation, which are since pending.

The petitioner had hardly reached his home after he was granted bail on December 24, 2019, by LHC when he was served with a call-up notice on December 27, 2019, by NAB whereby he was required to appear in person before the combined investigation team (CIT) on January 2, 2020, in connection with an inquiry against the petitioner and others on the allegations of accumulation of assets beyond known sources of income.

The NAB chairman gave approval of the inquiry in violation of his jurisdictional power, the counsel added.

Granting bail to Sanaullah till Mar 25, the divisional bench ordered him to submit two surety bonds of Rs0.5 million each.