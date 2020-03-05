Khalil Qamar should go to psychiatrist who treats me after my misogynistic outbursts: Aamir Liaquat 

KARACHI – Member of National Assembly, televangelist and uniquely self-remolding specimen Aamir Liaquat advised film and drama writer Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar to visit the same psychiatrist that he goes to every time he has misogynistic outbursts.

In an exclusive interview with The Dependent, a day after saying on a television show that Qamar is in need of psychiatric treatment, Liaquat said that regularly visiting the concerned doctor has significantly helped him channelise his own sexism.

“I mean I’ve always been pretty flexible and can mould myself into many shapes and sizes, but given my own history of misogyny, for me to be invited to school another misogynist is special, even by my own elastic standards,” the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) leader said.

“Only recently have I said that ‘item girl’ Mahwish Hayat shouldn’t be allowed to have opinions, and used a Bollywood song for a Sherry Rehman picture. And now here I am, prescribing treatment for other misogynists,” he added.

When asked who the doctor was that he consults while dealing with misogynistic outburst, Aamir Liaquat said that it was he himself.

“I have learnt to learn and unlearn – learn the profitable and unlearn the unprofitable. And I’m happy to teach it, if it is sufficiently profitable for me, of course,” he maintained.