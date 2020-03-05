Imran thanks Iran, Turkey over Kashmir support

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday thanked Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for speaking against the oppression and massacre of Muslims in India and occupied Kashmir.

“I want to thank Supreme Leader Khamenei and President Erdogan for speaking against the oppression and massacre of Muslims in India and Kashmiris in IOJK [India Occupied Jammu Kashmir] by the Hindu supremacist Modi regime,” the prime minister said in a tweet.

He said it was sad to see that few voices from the Muslim world were speaking out and condemning it, while more voices were being raised in the West condemning the Hindu supremacist regime led by Narendra Modi.

Khamenei had asked the Indian government to confront the extremist Hindus and stop the massacre of Indian Muslims to prevent its isolation from the Muslim world. The Iranian supreme leader had said the hearts of Muslims all over the world were grieving over the massacre of Muslims in India.

He was reacting to the ongoing riots in New Delhi against the discriminatory citizenship law, which had so far claimed 46 lives and left more than 200 injured.

The tweet by the Iranian leader came two days after the Iranian Ambassador in New Delhi was summoned to lodge a protest over Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif condemning the “wave of organized violence against Indian Muslims.”