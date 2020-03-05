‘Ek Shaam’: Ali Sethi, Hadiqa Kayani pay tribute to legendary Farida Khanum

A musical evening, titled “Aaj Jaane Ki Zid Na Karo“, was held at Alhamra Art Centre in Lahore on Wednesday to pay tribute to the legendary singer Farida Khanum.

An initiative of Salman Sufi Foundation and the first of a series of such concerts to pay tribute to legends, the event was moderated by senior journalist Wusatullah Khan, who also had a conversation with Khanum as well as singers Ali Sethi and Hadiqa Kayani.

Unveiling the evening, Sufi said the initiative of paying tribute to legends reconciled with the roots. The young generation must know what great assets the nation possessed and what a huge contribution they made to enriching the culture and heritage.

Farida Khanum told Wusatullah Khan that she was seven years old when she started learning music in the then Calcutta. She said her sister Mukhtar Begum’s role was pivotal in her life and she followed her in ghazal singing because her sister was one of the finest ghazal singers of her time.

She shared with the audience the effort it took for her to learn classical music from Ustad Ashiq Ali Khan and how important were three cities – Calcutta, Amritsar and Lahore – in her life.

“Though I am from a pure Punjabi family of Amritsar but owing to my ustaad (mentor), I learnt to speak excellent Urdu that helped me sing ghazals where accent matters a lot.”

She praised her student, Ali Sethi, for his singing and also admired Hadiq Kayani.

Sethi performed Khanum’s songs Agar Tum Mil Jaao, Ballay Ballay and Tor Punjaban Di that she had sung with Tufail Niazi at Radio Pakistan studios as well as Dono Jahan Teri Mohabbat Mein Haar Ke besides Faiz’s iconic Hum Dekhain Gay.

Kayani also enthralled the audience with ghazals such as Mein Ne Pairon Mein Payal, Lutf Vo Ishq Mein Uthaye Hain among others.

Video messages from filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and singer Rekha Bharadwaj were also screened, who sent good wishes love for Farida Khanum.