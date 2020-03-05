CJP Gulzar grills Islamabad mayor over failure to maintain cleanliness in capital

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed on Thursday grilled Islamabad Mayor Sheikh Ansar Aziz as it took up a case pertaining to environmental pollution in the capital.

The court has taken up a 2007 public petition against pollution caused by industrial units in I-9 and I-10 that was a serious health hazard to these sectors’ inhabitants.

A day earlier, the apex court had summoned Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Amer Ali Ahmed and Islamabad mayor on Thursday (today) with directions to devise a roadmap to rid the capital of environmental pollution.

During the hearing today, the top judge remarked that the city’s cleanliness is an obligation of the mayor and district government.

Justice Gulzar said that the city should have a standard adding that it should be maintained.

“The [capital] city needed to be exemplary in all aspects,” he remarked.

The chief justice emphasised that people of Islamabad deserved for amenities along with more footpaths, parks and benches. He also asked Mayor Aziz to ensure that all resources are exhausted to keep the capital clean and green.

At one point during the proceeding, the chief justice asked Aziz that why there was no cheap transport mechanism available for people to commute around the city. “At least rickshaws should be readily available across the city so that people could commute with ease,” he said.

The mayor said that dearth of funds had been a major hindrance in implementing his ideas for development projects in the city.

Chief Justice Gulzar noticed that the city does not merely need roads, one should now focus on underground trains and transportation via the sky as the next logical step.