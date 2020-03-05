Babar Azam is currently playing for Karachi Kings im the PSL championship. Before this, he played wonderfully in Blast T20 amassing 541 runs in just 11 innings. He scored five fifties and one century. The young cricketer became the first Pakistani player who scored more than 500 runs in a T20 tournament.

During his last inning where he scored 63 runs, Babar completed 4000 runs in T20 cricket to become the eighth Pakistani batsman to complete 4000 runs in the T20 format of cricket.

All of us are proud of this champion cricketer who contributed to the prestige of Pakistan around the world. We hope that Babar Azam will continue his wonderful performance in coming days as well. May Allah the Almighty bless you, O our champion!

Sohail Shoaib

Kech