At least 4 dead, 22 wounded as residential building collapses in Karachi

KARACHI: At least four people lost their lives while 22 others were injured as a five-storey residential building in Karachi’s Gulbahar neighborhood — formerly known as Golimar — collapsed on Thursday.

According to Karachi Metropolitan Cooperation Director Medical and Health Services Dr Salma Kauser, the injured were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

As per media reports coming out of the locality, a number of people are still suspected to be trapped under the rubble, while rescue operations are underway.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah took notice of the building collapse and directed Commissioner Karachi to ensure that rescue and relief operations to are executed smoothly the area.

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar, while taking notice of the incident, ordered that the injured should be provided the best possible medical care.

Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mushtaq Mahar had also directed Central Senior Superintendent of Police Mohammad Arif Aslam Rao to head the rescue operation in the area, a police press release said.

A contingent of police and rangers was dispatched to the area to help with the rescue operation as a number of area residents gathered in the street.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail took notice of the building collapse and asked Commissioner Karachi and Sindh Building Control Authority to compile detailed reports on the incident.

The chief minister also asked for a detailed report on the building’s construction to be compiled after the relief operations are concluded.

More to follow