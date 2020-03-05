At least 2 dead, several wounded as residential building collapses in Karachi

KARACHI: At least two people lost their lives while several others we injured as a five-storey residential building in Karachi’s Gulbahar neighborhood — formerly known as Golimar — collapsed on Thursday.

According to Edhi rescue officials, one man and one woman were killed in the building collapse, while several others were injured.

According to media reports, a number of people are still suspected to be trapped under the rubble, while rescue operations are underway.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has taken notice of the building collapse and directed Commissioner Karachi to start immediately start rescue and relief operations in the area. The deputy commissioner has also been directed to reach the site.

Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mushtaq Mahar has directed Central Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mohammad Arif Aslam Rao to head the rescue operation in the area, a police press release said.

The chief minister has also asked for a detailed report on the building’s construction once the rescue operation is completed.

More to follow