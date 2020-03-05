760,000 people entering the country screened for coronavirus: PM’s aide

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Health has screened more than 760,000 people, who were entering the country, for the novel coronavirus, said PM’s aide Dr Zafar Mirza on Thursday.

Chairing a meeting of the Coronavirus Emergency Core Group in Islamabad, the health minister reassured that every possible step is being taken to cope with the outbreak.

“The federal and provincial governments, as well as other institutions, are fully ready to meet the challenge and protect the people from the virus,” he said.

In addition, separate rooms are being allocated at hospitals to combat COVID-19, he said.

More than 95,000 people have been infected and over 3,200 have died worldwide from the virus, which has now reached some 80 countries and territories.

Almost 300 million students worldwide faced weeks at home, with Italy the latest country to shut schools over the deadly new coronavirus, as the IMF urged an all-out, global offensive against the epidemic.