5 died in rain-related incidents in KP

PESHAWAR: Five people died and eight others injured as widespread rain lashed most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The heavy snowfall also disrupted the routine of life and led to blockage of roads in Upper and Lower Chitral, Shangla, Upper Dir, parts of Swat, Abbottabad, Mansehra and Upper Kohistan.

According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), three houses were also damaged in different parts of the province.

The PDMA has directed the relevant district administrations to expedite the relief operations in the affected areas.