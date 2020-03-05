3 children killed, mother injured in Mardan roof collapse

MARDAN: Three children were killed and five other persons received wounds when the roof of a house collapsed due to heavy rain in the Sarwar Abad area of Jalala village on Thursday.

The residents said that family members were sitting in a room when the roof collapsed.

They said the people of nearby houses reached the scene soon after the incident and retrieved the bodies and wounded from the rubble.

The rescue team has shifted all injured including mother of children to tehsil headquarters hospital for treatment.