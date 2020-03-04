SHC cancels Khursheed Shah’s bail in assets case

SUKKUR: The Sindh High Court on Wednesday declared the decision of accountability court Sukkur to grant bail to Syed Khursheed Shah in assets beyond means case as void.

The accountability court had granted bail to Khursheed Shah in December after the accountability bureau’s delay in filing reference against him. The court had also ordered Shah to submit a surety bond of five million rupees.

The NAB had challenged the accountability court’s order at the Sindh High Court (SHC) Circuit Bench Sukkur, which had suspended the bail decision.

The NAB had informed the bench that Syed Khursheed Shah along with 17 co-accused facing charges in Rs 1.23 billion assets beyond means reference.

Provincial minister Awais Qadir Shah and Farrukh Shah MPA have been among 18 accused, facing graft charges in the reference.

The counsel of Khursheed Shah had argued before the high court bench that the accountability bureau has failed to prove charges against his client.

The high court after hearing arguments of the sides has declared the bail order of the accountability court as void.

Khursheed Shah, a PPP stalwart and former leader of opposition in National Assembly, has been ailing and admitted at National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) Sukkur.