Senate okays Zainab Alert Bill

ISLAMABAD: The Senate approved on Wednesday “The Zainab Alert, Recovery and Response Bill, 2020”.

Earlier on Jan 10, the bill was approved by the National Assembly, exactly two years after the body of nine-year-old Zainab Ansari, a rape-murder victim, was found in Kasur in 2018. The bill was presented by Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari in June last year.

According to the law, station house officers (SHOs) would be bound to register first information reports (FIRs) immediately after receiving the complaint, failing which they would face imprisonment of up to two years or a fine of up to Rs100,000 and lose their job.

More to follow