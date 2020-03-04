SC summons CDA chairman, Islamabad mayor in environmental pollution case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday summoned Capital Development Authority (CDA) chairman Farkhand Iqbal and Islamabad Mayor Sheikh Anser Aziz today in suo motu notice pertaining to rising pollution in I-9 industrial area of the capital.

During the hearing, the apex court also directed the officials to present a roadmap for “pollution-free” Islamabad. Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmad remarked that the residents of the capital were getting sick due to the marble industry in the said locality.

“CDA doesn’t follow Supreme Court’s orders […],” Justice Gulzar warned, adding: “Upon [one] court order, the CDA [comlpex] can be sealed and employees fired.”

The court ordered Iqbal, Aziz and Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency director general to work jointly for making a plan to restrict environmental pollution.