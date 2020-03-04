Runs beyond means: NAB summons Qalandars owner, coach

LAHORE – The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday summoned the Lahore Qalandars owner Fawad Rana and coach Aaqib Javed in inquiries related to runs beyond means. The NAB has directed Rana and Javed to appear before the Combined Investigation Team on March 9, the rest day for the ongoing Pakistan Super League.

In its notice issued to the Qalandars owner, the anti-graft body asked him to bring the PSL record of the asset owned by him and his family over the past five seasons. Rana is likely to be grilled about the runs scored by the asset owned by him and his dependents.

The development comes a day after Lahore Qalandars scored an astonishing 209 runs in the first innings of their 37-run win against defending champions Quetta Gladiators at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Poised for a below par total at 61/3 in 10 overs, Qalandars smashed 115 runs in the last seven overs to post a daunting target, which the Gladiators failed to chase down.

Given that the team looked to be following its traditional route till the halfway mark of their innings, and the fact that the runs appeared to surface out of nowhere, question marks have been raised over the ownership of the resources from which the runs have been extracted. This in turn has prompted the NAB inquiry into the Qalandars displaying runs beyond logical means.

Sources within the NAB believe that Fawad Rana will find it hard to satisfy investigators, and if the Qalandars perform similarly again, he will likely be summoned again.

The bureau is likely to include Qalandars captain, Sohail Akhtar, as part of investigation, with sources claiming that his designation and skillset will be used as grounds to establish that the Lahore team simply could not have access to the runs they posted on the board on Tuesday.