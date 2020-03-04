PPP to put up fight against privatisation, says Bilawal

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Wednesday said the PPP won’t let the government privatise these state institutions which were built with the blood and sweat of labourers.

Addressing a conference on labour rights in Lahore on Wednesday, he said that every citizen of Pakistan was feeling the brunt of economic mismanagement of the government.

“Price-hike in the last fifteen months is unprecedented. This government has sacrificed the rights of labourers at the altar of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Moody, Bloomberg or any other financial institution cannot tell whether the economy is going in the right direction. If one wants to know about the economy then he will have to ask the working class of Pakistan,” he said.

There is a basic difference between the philosophy of PPP and other parties, he said, adding the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) facilitated the industrial class whereas the PPP introduced policies for the benefit of the working class.

“The PPP introduces programmes like the BISP [Benazir Income Support Programme] to help the poor of the country as money given to the lower level of the society invigorates the economy.

Between 2008-13, the world was in recession, the PPP had to deal with two floods and the menace of terrorism, but employment opportunities were still created but after that nothing was done, he added. “Unfortunately, unemployment has increased in the past 15 months.”