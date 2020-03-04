Pakistan hopes Afghan deal will secure peace

–Qureshi says Pakistan is not party to issues between US and Afghanistan

–Says peace will only be possible when all Afghan parties are on the same page

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday said that with the peace deal inked in Doha last week between the US and Taliban, “a new ray of hope has emerged” for the decades-long war in Afghanistan to finally end.

His remarks came during a session of the Senate in which he provided a briefing on the peace deal. It came as Afghanistan saw an uptick in violence once more following a brief reprieve from a ceasefire agreement.

At least 20 Afghan soldiers and policemen were killed in Taliban attacks on Wednesday, with the US launching an airstrike to ‘defend’ Afghan forces.

Qureshi, however, expressed confidence that peace will be secured in Afghanistan.

“The road ahead will be difficult; there will be many hurdles,” he said, adding: “We must unite the various stakeholders and have them realise that a war is not the solution to the situation in Afghanistan.”

The foreign minister said that the use of force has already been tried and now it is time to tread an alternate path — an approach Pakistan had been recommending for a while and had finally been successful in convincing others of.

“Pakistan is not a party to the issues between the US and Afghanistan,” Qureshi was quick to warn. “Our role is that of a facilitator.”

“These decisions have to be made by Afghanistan, as is their right.”

He said that the Taliban used to say that their fight is against the coalition forces. “When the possibility of a withdrawal of forces emerged, talks began to take place.”

Qureshi said that as part of the withdrawal process, five military bases will first be vacated and the process will take 14 months to complete.

He said that the US had been fearful of being targeted in an attack similar to that of 9/11. “It will take some time for the lack of trust to dissipate.”

Speaking of the release of prisoners, a key component of the peace deal, the foreign minister said that the measure will have to be “two-sided”.

He said that the prisoners being held by the Taliban will also have to be released. “We hope that the parties will be able to decide the matter amicably.”

Qureshi said that it will only take this one step after which other things should naturally follow for the realisation of peace.

“Peace will only be possible when all Afghan parties are on the same page,” he said.

He said that intra-Afghan dialogue will soon commence and the offer made by Norway to host the talks is still on the table. “We will hopefully be able to sit down and decide where the talks should be held.”

Qureshi said that restrictions on Afghanistan will be reviewed and that the US will reach out to the UN Security Council so that Afghan representatives can be removed from the United Nations’ roster.

The foreign minister said that the Taliban had expressed their willingness to stop targeting American and coalition forces and that the use of Afghan soil by Al-Qaeda or anyone else against the US or their allies will not be allowed. He said that those “who are involved in terrorist activities will not be allowed to engage in fund raising”.

He said that the US had indicated that approval in this regard will be sought from the Security Council.

Qureshi said that as part of confidence building measures, the US had also committed to the development of the country.

He expressed the hope that Afghan soil would not be used against Pakistan. It was unfortunate that in past the Afghanistan soil was used against Pakistan, he said adding, “We do not want any role of India in Afghanistan.”

Seeking parliament’s guidance, the foreign minister said, “Parliament can guide the government regarding the peace deal as it is joint issue and we need to show unity.”

Later, the House was prorogued sine die.