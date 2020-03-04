Pakistan assures Iran of all-out support amid coronavirus outbreak

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday held a telephonic conversation with his Iranian counterpart Javed Zarif and expressed grief “over the loss of precious lives” due to outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

Iran on Wednesday reported 15 new deaths from the novel coronavirus and 586 additional cases, bringing the overall toll to 92 dead and 2,922 infected.

The Shia holy city of Qom, south of Tehran, is the epicentre of Iran’s coronavirus outbreak and where its first deaths were reported on February 19.

In Pakistan, all the confirmed five novel virus cases are linked to Iran.

Qureshi also assured Zarif of Pakistan’s all-out support in containing the spread of contagious disease. Both the ministers also agreed to jointly take measures against the epidemic of COVID-19 which has spread to more than 30 countries, killing over 2,700 and infecting at least 80,000 – mostly in China.

FM Qureshi also thanked his Iranian counterpart for condemning the recent wave of violence against Muslims in India.

On Tuesday, Zarif in his tweet had urged Indian authorities “to ensure the wellbeing of ALL Indians and not let senseless thuggery prevail”.

Referring to the violence against Muslims as “senseless thuggery”, he also said the path forward lies in peaceful dialogue and rule of law.