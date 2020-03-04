Pak-Iran border remains closed for 11th consecutive day amid virus outbreak

QUETTA: Taftan border between Pakistan and Iran has been kept closed for 11th day in the wake of the coronavirus epidemic as bilateral trade between both countries continues to remain halted.

According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), 400 more Pakistani pilgrims returned from Iran.

The pilgrims were detained by the security forces and handed over to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) as they did not enter Pakistan through the border and tried to get in through other routes.

The immigration and screening process of these persons was underway.

As per the PDMA statistics, around 2,800 persons including women, children, and elderly people are at the Pakistan House and under quarantine. They are being provided with camps, blankets, masks, food and all other facilities.

Screening is being conducted of the pilgrims every 48 hours.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan-Afghanistan border is also closed and trade has been suspended.