OIC reps visit LoC, briefed about Indian ceasefire violations

ISLAMABAD: A six-member delegation of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) visited the Line of Control (LoC) on Wednesday and was briefed about Indian ceasefire violations.

The delegation, headed by OIC Secretary General’s Special Envoy on Jammu and Kashmir Yousef M al Dobeay, will visit Chokothi and interact with victims of Indian ceasefire violations.

Prime Minister Imran Khan lauded the OIC for extending their steadfast support to the people of occupied Kashmir.

In a high-level meeting with members of the OIC, along with Ambassador Yousef M al Dobeay and reiterated that the people of Pakistan and Kashmir turned towards the OIC and Muslim community for their active support to resolve the longstanding Kashmir dispute.

Ambassador al Dobeay appreciated prime minister’s participation in the Makkah Summit in 2019 and reiterated OIC’s principled position on the Kashmir dispute, calling for its peaceful settlement in accordance with the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions and the people of Kashmir.

Earlier this week, OIC secretary general’s special envoy for Jammu and Kashmir arrived in Pakistan on a five-day visit to the country and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Al Dobeay’s visit is of particular significance in the backdrop of India’s unilateral and illegal actions of August 5 and the strong message on the IOK contained in the Resolutions and Communiqués of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers and Summit meetings.